34.83 per cent turnout till 1 p.m. in fifth phase of UP Assembly polls

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Around 34.83 per cent voter turnout was registered till 1 p.m. in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, as per the Election Commission.



The poll body said that the figure was an approximate trend as data calculation from some polling stations takes time.



The fifth phase of polling is underway in 61 assembly constituencies spread in 12 districts of the state.



Highest voter turnout of 39.08 per cent was recorded in Chitrakoot district, while Prayagraj district registered lowest turnout of 30.30 per cent.



Bahraich recorded 37.25 per cent polling, Kaushambi 37.23 per cent, Amethi registered 35.93 per cent, Ayodhya 38.74 per cent, Barabanki 36.23 per cent, Gonda 34.36 per cent, Pratapgarh 33.59 per cent, Raebareli 33.64 per cent, Shravasti 36.50 per cent and Sultanpur 34.85 per cent.



Over two crore voters are exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 692 candidates.



