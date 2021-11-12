34.7% 'not satisfied' with their MPs in 5 poll-bound states

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) A total of 34.7 per cent of the surveyed people in the five poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur are 'not satisfied at all' with the MPs of their respective areas, while 33.7 per cent held similiar views with regard to their MLAs, as per the ABP-CVoter-IANS 5-State Snap Poll.



As per the snap poll, overall 27 per cent opted for the 'very much satisfied' option when it came to their MPs, and 30.7 per cent expressed similar views about their MLAs.



A total of 27.7 per cent of the respondents are 'satisfied to some extent' with their MPs and 27.1 per cent with their MLAs.



However, 10.6 per cent and 8.5 per cent opted for the 'can't say' option with regard to their MPs and MLAs, respectively.



The five-state snap poll was conducted with a sample size of 107193 across 690 seats with a margin of error of +/- 3% to +/- 5%.



Manipur has 34.7 per cent respondents who are 'very much satisfied' with the MPs and MLAs of their area.



Uttar Pradesh has 30.5 per cent respondents who are 'very much satisfied' with their MPs and 30.2 per cent with the MLAs of their areas.



A total of 25.2 per cent of the respondents from Uttarakhnad have opted for the 'very much satisfied' category with regard to their MPs and 32.7 per cent for their MLAs.



Goa has only 19 per cent respondents who opted for the 'very much satisfied' option with their MPs and 21.8 per cent with their MLAs, while Punjab has 13.2 per cent respondents in this category with regard to their MPs MPs and 18.9 per cent with regard to the MLAs of their areas.



In the 'satisfied to some extent' category with their MPs, 45.4 per cent respondents are from Goa, followed by 24.6 per cent from Uttarakhand, 23.5 per cent from Punjab, 22 per cent from UP and 20.1 per cent from Manipur.



Manipur has 34.7 per cent respondents who are 'satisfied to some extent' with their respective MLAs, followed by Uttarakhand at 32.7 per cent, UP at 30.2 per cnet, Goa at 21.8 per cent, and Punjab at 21.2 per cent.



In statewise distribution, Punjab has the maximum respondents at 50.2 per cent in the 'not satisfied at all' category with MPs and 48.4 per cent with MLAs of their areas. It is followed by Uttarakhnad at 48.7 per cent for MPs and 45.4 per cent for MLAs, Manipur at 39.1 per cent for MPs and 41 per cent for MLAs, UP at 34.1 per cent for MPs and 36.5 per cent for MLAs, and Goa at 27.9 per cent for MPs and 24.8 per cent for MLAs.



The five-state snap poll was conducted with a sample size of 107193 across 690 seats with a margin of error of +/- 3 per cent to +/- 5 per cent.



--IANS

avr/arm