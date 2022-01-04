3.25 lakh teens inoculated in TN

Chennai, Jan 4 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu State Public health department said that the state has vaccinated 3,25,288 teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years on the first day of the vaccine drive for this age group.



The state public health department in a statement on Monday said that Tiruvannalami district vaccinated 22.5 per cent of the eligible teen population in the 15-18 group becoming the highest in the state while Chennai with 1.44 per cent is the lowest.



Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had inaugurated the vaccine drive at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Saidapet, Chennai.



The public health department said that the vaccination drive would continue and called upon teenagers in the age group of 15-18 to register in the CoWin portal and to take the jab to prevent getting the dreaded disease.



The Chief Minister in his address called upon the people to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and to sanitise and wash hands regularly to prevent getting the disease. He also called upon those who have not taken the vaccination to immediately do so.



With a higher increase in cases, Tamil Nadu has already stopped offline classes for children up to Class 8 and all preventive measures including Oxygen beds are in place.



The Greater Chennai Corporation has already taken steps to convert Chennai Trade Centre hall into a medication centre and Covid screening centres have commenced working from Monday onwards in the city.



