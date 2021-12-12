3,000 guests will witness opening of KV project

Varanasi, Dec 12 (IANS) Nearly 3,000 saints, seers and various dignitaries will attend the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (KVD) Corridor on Monday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the renovated complex.



Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board, Deepak Agrawal, told reporters that the first phase work of KVD shrine area is almost complete and ready for the inauguration programme.



"For the mega opening ceremony, decoration work from Jalasen Ghat to Mandir Chowk and Kashi Vishwanath temple premises is underway," he added.



Regarding the project, Agrawal said that the Board will finally take over the KVD shrine area after completion of both phases of the project.



Board Secretary Sunil Verma said that many technicalities are involved in the process of taking over of the project from the construction agency, as each and every building and construction would be checked for specified standards.



After offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Prime Minister will perform rituals of the formal opening of the KVD shrine area at Mandir Chowk.



Verma said that apart from floral decoration of Mandir Chowk, the seating arrangements for 3,000 invited guests has also been completed.



