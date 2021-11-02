3-yr-old treated of a rare paediatric epilepsy in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 2 (IANS) A 3-year-old boy suffering from a rare form of paediatric epilepsy has been successfully treated, doctors at a private centre said here on Tuesday.



The boy, a Noida resident was presented to Continua Kids, a center of neurotherapy for uniquely-abled kids, with regression of social behaviour, and speech and language, with only need-based vocabulary left. There was also loss of eye contact and interest in the surroundings.



His condition was previously categorised with features of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), which is slowly progressive over three to four months.



However, further diagnosis using an electroencephalogram (EEG) "showed very frequent epileptiform discharges", and "the child was diagnosed with Landau Kleffner Syndrome (LKS)", said Dr Puja Grover Kapoor, Paediatric Neurologist at Continua Kids, in a statement.



LKS is a very rare childhood neurological disorder. It most commonly happens in normally developing children, usually between three and six years of age, and affects twice as many males as females. It causes sudden or gradual loss of ability to understand and use language. In medical terms is known as loss of language comprehension (auditory verbal agnosia) and verbal expression (aphasia).



"After confirming LKS, antiepileptics and steroids were given to the child. The child also received one dose of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and within five to six days he started showing improvement in his symptoms. There was a single event of seizure, which was never repeated. The EEG became normal and there were resolution symptoms of autism," Kapoor added.



There was no history of seizures or any other neurological concerns in the family and no genetic mutation related to the condition was found, she said.



While LKS resembles features of Autism Spectrum Disorder, an EEG is suggestive of the diagnosis and if treated with the above medications helps in the resolution of symptoms, said Kapoor adding that "every child of Autism should be catered to in an individualistic approach".



"The boy is much better now and is on various therapies, he has started showing improvement in the symptoms. He is also taking a few medications and will have to continue until needed," Kapoor said.



