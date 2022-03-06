3 women consume poison after being termed 'immoral'

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh), March 6 (IANS) Three women employees of a spa, allegedly consumed poison outside a police station in Shamli after they were accused of being involved in a sex racket.



The women, all in their twenties, were unable to bear the humiliation and consumed poison after which they were taken to a hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.



The police said the incident is linked to a case registered against seven people, including six women, on January 4.



They were all accused of indulging in 'immoral activities under the garb of running a spa'. The three women are among the accused.



The women, in a suicide note addressed to SP Shamli Sukirti Madhav, said, "All the charges against us were false. We were humiliated at the police station. One of our weddings also got cancelled."



One of the relatives alleged, "The cops demanded bribes from those working at the spa centre. They illegally kept them in custody for over 24 hours for not paying the money."



Dismissing the allegations, SP Shamli Sukirti Madhav said, "Police had inputs of immoral activities and so we raided the spa. Seven people, including six women, were arrested. The probe has been handed over to Shamli ASP. Appropriate action will be taken once we collect all the details."



Meanwhile, Dr Upkar Malik from Shamli CHC said, "The three women probably consumed mosquito repellent. They are recovering."



