3-time Kerala's ex-MLA Rajendran likely to be expelled from CPI-M

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (IANS) Three-time former CPI-M legislator S. Rajendran is likely to be expelled for a year from the party after the Idukki district committee on Wednesday submitted its recommendations.



Rajendran has been one of the tallest CPI-M leaders in Idukki district and represented the Devikulam Assembly constituency for three terms from 2006 onwards.



Rajendran was deeply upset when the party rejected his request to contest the April 6 Assembly polls for the fourth time. The party was able to retain the seat, but ordered a probe into Rajendran's indifference and a two-member party probe committee recently reported its findings accusing him of gross indiscipline and recommended stripping his party membership for a year.



With the party state conference scheduled for the next year and the various lower level committees all meeting to elect a new set of office-bearers for the next three years, Rajendran continued his defiance and did not attend meetings.



Incidentally, Idukki district is the stronghold of the CPI-M where the mainstay of the party is the thousands of estate workers, as this area is dominated by cardamom and tea plantations and the party is divided between Rajendran and former State Power Minister M.M. Mani, presently a legislator. During the party meetings held early this month Mani slammed Rajendran for his absence and went to the extent of threatening him with expulsion from the party.



"Rajendran was made a legislator for three terms (Devikulam Assembly constituency) besides he had a term as the President of the Idukki district panchayat. What more should our party give. He should have attended this meeting and the various other meetings which are part of the party regime," said Mani then.



Despite Rajendran hailing from the Scheduled Caste community, the state committee of the CPI-M is likley to ratify the Idukki district committee's decision to boot out Rajendran.



Rajendran, however, has preferred to be silent and has not responded to the latest developments.



--IANS

sg/dpb