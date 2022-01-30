3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) Three JeM terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Naira area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Sunday.



"Three terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Operation going on," police said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Saturday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

