3 soldiers killed in fresh Israeli attack on Syrian capital

Damascus, Feb 24 (IANS) Three soldiers were killed in an Israeli missile strike targeting military sites in Damascus after midnight, Syrian state news agency SANA said early Thursday morning.



The Israeli attack triggered the Syrian air defenses, which intercepted most of the Israeli missiles, said SANA, citing a military source without providing further details.



The attack came only about a day after Israel struck Syrian military sites in the southern province of Quneitra, causing damage, Xinhua news agency reported.



On February 16, Israel carried out a similar missile strike against points south of Damascus, which resulted in material damage but no casualties.



--IANS

int/khz/

