3 passengers from UK test Covid positive, samples sent for genome testing: Goa Minister

Panaji, Dec 17 (IANS) Three persons, who had arrived in Goa from the UK, have tested positive for Covid, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.



"Three patients tested positive from flight that arrived today morning from UK. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, reports (are) awaited," Rane tweeted on Friday.



Five sailors, including Russian and Georgian nationals, had tested positive for Covid with Omicron-like symptoms after they arrived in Goa earlier this month.



They were travelling onboard a cargo ship which had embarked from South Africa and is currently in Goa's Mormugao Port Trust, since November 18. All five have tested negative for Omicron.



--IANS

