3 NSCN-KYA militants killed in Arunachal, arms recovered

Itanagar, Nov 15 (IANS) Two days after a deadly terror attack which killed seven persons, including an Assam Rifles Colonel in Manipur, the security forces have gunned down three militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang's Yung Aung faction) in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, officials said.



Police and the district officials said that the Assam Rifles troopers during a routine patrolling at Khogla village in Longding district (in southern Arunachal Pradesh) found that the NSCN (KYA) Guerrillas are moving along the Myanmar border and then a gun battle ensued between the two sides.



"Three extremists were killed and three weapons were recovered from the forested areas. The slain NSCN (KYA) cadres had 'kidnapped' two persons from Lahu village in neighbouring Tirap district and attempted to take them across the border before the gun fight," a district police official said adding that the bodies of the NSCN (KYA) rebels are being collected.



Further details are awaited.



--IANS

sc/skp/