3 largest parties want EU to assess Switzerland risk for money laundering, financial crime

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) All three of the largest groups in the European Parliament are demanding that the European Union (EU) assess whether Switzerland should be categorised as a high-risk country for money laundering and financial crime, as reaction to the Credit Suisse leak continues to reverberate about the world, the Guardian reported.



Less than 48 hours after the Guardian and other media published an investigation into the leak as part of the Suisse secrets project, political groups representing the majority of MEPs in the European Parliament support the possible blacklisting of Switzerland.



The centre-right European People's party's (EPP's) economic and monetary affairs spokesperson had demanded on Monday that the European Commission reconsider whether Switzerland posed a threat to the financial integrity of the bloc.



On Tuesday, spokespersons for the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) and Renew Europe, the second- and third-largest groupings representing the left and centre-left in the parliament respectively, expressed support for the move, the report said.



It could mean Switzerland being added to an EU list of rogue nations considered at high risk for money laundering, such as Iran, Syria and North Korea.



"These latest revelations show that too many of the world's largest banks have still not learned their lesson. Banks are only too willing to accept dirty money, as long as they can pocket the fees," said Jonás Fernández, an S&D MEP and spokesperson for economic and monetary affairs.



--IANS

