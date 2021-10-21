3 killed, over 30 injured in China explosion

Beijing, Oct 21 (IANS) Three people were killed and over 30 others injured on Thursday after an explosion at a restaurant in Shenyang, capital of China's Liaoning province, according to local authorities.



The blast took place at around 8.20 a.m. at the restaurant located in in Taiyuannan street, reports Xinhua news agency.



It caused damages to the nearby buildings and impacted a bus, according to the authorities.



The injured people have been sent for medical treatment and the cause of the explosion is being investigated.



The explosion also caused power outages to some 15,000 households nearby and the local power supply company has been working to restore electricity in the area.



--IANS

ksk/

