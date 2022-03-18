3 killed, 3 hurt in Telangana as tractor overturns after driver suffers cardiac arrest

Hyderabad, March 18 (IANS) Atleast three persons were killed and three injured when a tractor overturned after its driver suffered a cardiac arrest.



The incident occurred on Friday at Sansthan Narayanapuram mandal's Chitanbavi in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, according to police.



The tractor was returning after unloading bricks at Sherigudem village. Yellaiah, who was driving the tractor, lost control of the vehicle after he suffered a cardiac arrest, which caused it to overturn.



Yellaiah and two other workers inside the vehicle died, while three others were injured. The deceased have been identified as Sitharam and Durga. The injured have been been hospitalised.



The workers hail from Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district and worked at a brick kiln.



Meanwhile, three persons were killed in another accident in Telangana's Mahabubabad district.



The police said that two motorcycles collided at Kesamudram killing three and injuring one person.



--IANS

ms/sks/bg