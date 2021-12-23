3 killed, 1 injured in car-truck collision in NW Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec 23 (IANS) At least three people were killed and one injured in a road accident in northwest Pakistan, local media reported on Thursday morning.



According to reports, the incident occurred due to a collision between a car and a truck resulting in the death of three people in the car, Xinhua news agency reported.



The rescue workers shifted the victims to a hospital and the injured person was reported to be in a critical condition.



The accident took place near the country's northwestern Attock interchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway.



Recently, a large part of Pakistan, especially the open areas, are having dense fog, causing an increase in road accidents. Poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads as well as negligence of road safety measures are other major causes of road accidents in Pakistan.



--IANS

int/sks/bg