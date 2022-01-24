3 Jack Daniel's cocktails to help fight winter doldrums

By Jack Daniels

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANSlife) This nippy weather calls for something warm. Move over your hot chocolate and find respite in these sophisticated warm cocktails that you can stir to perfection, right at home.





Tennessee coffee



Ingredients:



60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7

1 Mug Coffee

1 tsp Brown Sugar

Coffee Creamer

Whipped Cream (Garnish)

Coffee Beans (Garnish)



Method:



Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee.

Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar.

Top with whipped cream and coffee beans.

Stir.

Garnish:



Whip Cream and Coffee Beans



Tennessee Toddy



Ingredients:



60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7

15 ml honey

15 ml lemon juice

Cinnamon stick

120 ml hot water

Instructions



Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a heavy mug.

Add honey, cinnamon stick, and lemon juice.

Top with hot water and stir.



Holiday with Honey



Ingredients:



45 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey

15 ml Vanilla Liqueur

15 ml Heavy Cream

90 ml Hot Coffee



Method:



Stir and serve in a mug.

Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Garnish:



Whipped Cream and Cinnamon



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

ianslife/tb