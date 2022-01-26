3 injured in central Athens building explosion

Athens, Jan 26 (IANS) An elderly man was seriously injured and two others suffered respiratory problems after an explosion in a building in centre of the Greek capital Athens on Wednesday morning.



The incident occurred in a building under renovation near the Temple of Olympian Zeus, and the explosion caused damage to buildings and cars nearby, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Kathimerini newspaper.



The cause of the blast is under investigation, according to Greek national broadcaster ERT.



--IANS

int/sks

