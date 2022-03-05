3 including a minor held for trying to rob ATM in Delhi

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Three people including a minor were held for attempting to rob money from an Automated teller machine (ATM) in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.



The accused, identified as Kundan Kumar (22) and Papu (22), both residents of Bihar's Muzaffarpur and a minor, told police that they committed the offence after getting inspired from a video that they had seen on YouTube.



They were booked under sections 457, 380, 511 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.



Furnishing details, DCP Sameer Sharma said an information was received on phone at Nangloi police station from Axis Bank headquarters on the intervening night of March 1-2 around 2 a.m. that some suspected persons have entered into the Axis Bank ATM booth located at Rajdhani Park, Nangloi and their activities are looking suspicious.



Acting on the information, Nangloi police station immediately informed Highway Patrolling staff about the incident after which they reached the said location within 2-3 minutes and nabbed all the three accused from the spot.



During interrogation, the trio revealed that they were roommates and residing as a tenant in the area of Prem Nagar, Delhi.



They further disclosed that they planned to rob the ATM after getting inspired by a video. "When they were cutting wires of the ATM, an alarm rang at Axis Bank headquarters on which a call was made from there to Delhi Police," the DCP said.



During their search, the police recovered one drill machine, hammer and a screw machine from their possession.



