3 impersonating as cops kidnap teen in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Three people -- a carpenter, a tailor and a cab driver -- were arrested for impersonating as policemen and kidnapping a 19-year-old boy in the national capital, an official said here on Tuesday.



The accused were identified as Sajid alias Firoz (27), a resident of Loni, Uttar Pradesh, Vakil alias Vasim (27), a resident of Delhi, and Taibbhar Ali (49), also a resident of Loni, Uttar Pradesh.



Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Esha Pandey said a call was received at the Jaitpur police station on February 18 regarding the kidnapping of a boy and demand of ransom. The complainant alleged that her nephew was kidnapped by some unknown persons who had demanded Rs two lakh as ransom and threatened her not to inform the police. Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 364, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated the search to locate the victim boy.



During the course of investigation, the aunt of the victim was again contacted by the kidnappers and was told to come at Lohiya Pul with the ransom money.



"A police team was constituted which laid a trap near Lohiya Pul. The victim was brought to Lohiya Pul by one kidnapper who was nabbed by the police," the official said, adding that two other kidnappers who were waiting on one motorcycle at some distance from the spot, fled away after seeing the police team.



However, later on the instance of the apprehended kidnapper, the other two accused were also caught from their residences. The police recovered the ransom money and fake police ID cards.



On sustained interrogation, all kidnappers stated that they planned to kidnap the victim. "They followed him from his house to a mosque at Saurabh Vihar. When the victim came out, all the three accused persons stopped him and introduced themselves as police officers by showing him fake Police ID cards. They told him that they had received a complaint against him and he had to come with them to the Janakpuri police station. They then forcefully took him on their motorcycle," said the official.



The accused Sajid used to work as a carpenter, Vakil as a cab driver and Taibbhar Ali as a tailor.



