3 held with 60 kg 'charas' worth Rs 120 Cr in UP

Lucknow, Nov 17 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh STF, in a joint operation with the Shahjahanpur police, have arrested three smugglers with 60 kilograms of 'charas', valued at Rs 120 crore in the international market.



Following a tip-off, the team intercepted a black sedan on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway near the RC Mission area and all three men in the car were detained in the early hours of Tuesday.



They were identified as Ram Bhulan and Sitaram from Bahraich district and Shekhar Thapa from Dehradun.



Sixty kilos of charas was recovered from the car.



The accused told the police that they had brought the drugs from Nepal and were planning to smuggle it to various clients in Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Punjab.



S. Anand, Shahjahanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), said, "The smugglers were on their way to deliver the consignment in Shamli district. Efforts are on to arrest other people involved in this racket.



"The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to the district jail."



--IANS

