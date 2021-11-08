3 held in UP for taking bike sellers for a ride

Lucknow, Nov 8 (IANS) Three youths, who used to pose as customers and vanish with the bikes of those who have put up online advertisements for selling them, have been arrested by Ghazipur police in Lucknow.



Those arrested were identified as Aditya Kumar, 20, Akram, 31, Lavkush Tiwari, 25.



Police recovered four high-end bikes from their possession.



According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), North, Prachi Singh, several complaints were being received of miscreants duping innocent persons of their bikes by posing as buyers.



Singh said that the miscreants used to make fake profiles on online platforms for buying and selling used items and target those who had given ads for high-end bikes.



"After contacting the owners, they used to reach their place and take the bike for a trial ride and then vanish," the ADCP said.



Singh further said that based on surveillance and informer's tip-off, the three were arrested from Kukrail bridge on Sunday.



"Efforts are on to interrogate them and also trace other members of their gang and also find out what they did after stealing the bikes," said Singh.



