3 from London test positive for Covid in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 13 (IANS) Three persons, who arrived from London to the KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru, have tested positive for Covid-19 in RT-PCR tests, health department sources said on Monday.



As per the protocol 30-year-old woman and 6-year-old two boys have been taken to designated hospital and kept under isolation. Since they have arrived from a high risk zone, the samples have been sent for genomic sequencing.



So far, three patients have tested positive for Omicron variant in the state. Two have travel history and one did not have any travel history. The health department initiated a series of measures to contain the infection from the new variant.



However, the state health department officials have heaved a sigh of relief as all primary and secondary contacts of the third person who tested positive for Omicron variant have tested negative for Covid-19. The authorities are waiting for their second test results.



The third Omicron positive patient had come with a negative RT-PCR report from South Africa on December 1. He also tested negative in Covid-19 test at the KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru.



However, after reaching home he developed Covid symptoms; he voluntarily went to the lab for swab tests. The government had made it compulsory for people to take two doses of vaccinations for going to the mall, cinema theater, and commercial establishments.



