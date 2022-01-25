3 civilians, police officer injured in Srinagar grenade attack (Lead)

Srinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) Three civilians and a police officer were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Srinagar city on Tuesday, police said.



Police said militants hurled a grenade at a party of the security forces in the Hari Singh High Street market of Srinagar in the afternoon.



"The grenade exploded, injuring four persons including 3 civilians and a police inspector.



"The police inspector has been identified as Tanveer Ahmad and the civilians as Asmat, Tanveera and Mohammad Shafi Bhat," a source said.



"All the injured were shifted to hospital and the area surrounded for searches," the sources added.



Militants have been attempting to disrupt peace around the Republic Day on January 26 and Independence Day, on August 15 ever since violence started in Jammu and Kashmir to attract international attention.



