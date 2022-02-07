3 charred to death in Purvanchal e-way accident

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 7 (IANS) A Lucknow-based stationery shop owner and his two employees were charred to death when their car hit a divider and caught fire on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district late Sunday night.



The incident took place near milestone 127 under Gosaiganj police station.



The deceased were identified as Aditya Kothari, who was owner of the stationery shop in Aliganj area.



The other two were identified as Pankaj Kashyap and Vikram Singh. The police, however, were not able to ascertain the ages of the deceased.



Superintendent of Police SP), Sultanpur, Vipin Mishra, told reporters that the three were returning from Sultanpur after attending the wedding of a friend, Sunny Jaiswal, in a car which hit a divider and caught fire.



"Locals heard a loud thud and spotted the car turning into a ball of fire. They informed the police about the incident and a team of firemen and local police was immediately rushed to the spot. The fire was doused and then the bodies which were charred beyond recognition were pulled out from the car," said the SP.



Police said that Aditya was first to be identified from the registration plate of the car which belonged to him.



"We have informed the Lucknow police and also the family about the incident," he said.



The police have also sent a forensic team and a technical team to examine the reason of the accident.



