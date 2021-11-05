3 charred to death as vehicle catches fire in MP

Guna (Madhya Pradesh), Nov 5 (IANS) Three persons were burnt to death while four others suffered injuries on Friday when their vehicle caught fire after ramming into a stationary tanker near Barkheda in Madhya Pradesh.



Sub Divisional Officer of Police Munish Rajoria said the incident took place when a minibus was going towards Mathura from Indore.



According to police, efforts were made to rescue the passengers but three of them succumbed to their injuries on the spot.



The deceased were identified as Durga (13), Rohit Sharma (19), Madho (20).



The injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital.



--IANS

snp/rha/svn/shb/dpb