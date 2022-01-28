3 arrested with arms and ammunition in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 28 (IANS) Three persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday in a joint operation carried out by the police and the army, officials said.



"Based on specific @JmuKmrPolice inputs, joint MVIP was established today at Shuhama, Hadura," the army said in a tweet.



On being signalled to stop, three persons tried to escape but were apprehended and two pistols, three magazines and two Chinese grenades, it said.



A case has been registered and further investigations have been started.



--IANS

zi/vd







