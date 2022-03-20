3 UP youths attacked after watching 'The Kashmir Files'

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh), March 20 (IANS) Three Hindu youths were gravely injured in a knife attack while they were exiting the cinema hall after watching the movie, 'The Kashmir Files'.



The incident took place in Fazilnagar in Kushinagar district.



The victims have been identified as Sachin, Krishna and Rahul. The youths had gone to the cinema hall to watch the last show of 'The Kashmir Files' on Friday night.



After the screening of the movie was over, the three raised nationalist slogans while exiting the cinema halls.



Irked by the sloganeering, some local Muslim men first argued with the Hindu youths and when the arguments turned heated, they attacked the Hindu youths with knives and inflicted severe injuries.



The victims were then rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in the Fazilnagar block. After preliminary treatment, the doctors referred the three Hindu youths to the nearby medical college.



The police have launched a probe into the matter.



An FIR was registered and a search operation was initiated to nab the accused men.



Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Kumar Singh assured that the accused would be arrested soon.



'The Kashmir Files' narrates the 1990 genocide of Kashmiri Pandits.



The movie is inspired by the true stories of Kashmiri Pandits. It takes viewers back to 1989, when conflict erupted in Kashmir due to rising Islamic Jihad, forcing the majority of Hindus to flee the valley.



According to estimates, lakhs of the valley's Kashmiri Pandit inhabitants migrated between February and March 1990. More of them fled in the years that followed until just about a few hundred families remained in the valley by 2011.



The movie based on video interviews with first-generation Kashmiri Pandit victims of the Kashmir Genocide was released in India on March 11.



