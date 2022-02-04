3 J&K Power Dept employees electrocuted in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 4 (IANS) Three employees of J&K Power Development Department (PDD) were injured after they received a strong electric shock while carrying out repairs in Srinagar on Friday, officials said.



"The three employees of PDD were electrocuted while repairing service line in Rawalpora area.



"The trio identified as Nazir Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad and Ghulam Muhammad were immediately rushed to SMHS hospital for treatment," an official said.



Linemen and casual labourers engaged by PDD during maintenance of service lines during snowfall and inclement weather have been doing yeoman's service to ensure that electric supply remains functional in cities, towns and villages of J&K.



