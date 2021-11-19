2nd T20I: India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets; take unassailable 2-0 series lead (ld)

Ranchi, Nov 19 (IANS) India produced a clinical all-round performance to beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series, at the JSCA International Stadium, here on Friday.



A superb bowling performance by debutant Harshal Patel (2/25) and spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (1/19), Axar Patel (1/26) helped India restrict New Zealand to 153/6 in 20 overs.



Glenn Phillips (34 off 21) was the top-scorer for the Black Caps, who didn't get the momentum after the Powerplay.



In reply, fantastic fifties by KL Rahul (65 off 49) and Rohit Sharma (55 off 36) helped India chase the target quite comfortably in 17.2 overs. Venkatesh Iyer (12) and Rishabh Pant (12) also chipped in with some valuable contributions while Tim Southee (3/13) was the most successful bowler for Kiwis.



Brief scores:

New Zealand 153-6 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 34; Harshal Patel 2/25, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/19) lost to India 155-3 in 17.2 overs (KL Rahul 65, Rohit Sharma 55; Tim Southee 3/13) by seven wickets.



