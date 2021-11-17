2nd encounter breaks out at Kulgam in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) A second encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Gopalpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.



"Encounter has started at Gopalpora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," a statement said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



Earlier on Wednesday, an encounter started at Pombay area of Kulgam which is still raging on.



