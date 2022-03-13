2nd Test, Day 2: India reach 199/5 in 2nd innings at dinner, lead Sri Lanka by 342 runs

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) India were 199/5 in their second innings at the dinner break, leading by 342 runs against Sri Lanka on the second day of the second and final Test (pink ball game) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.



Resuming their second innings at 61-1, India added 138 more runs and lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma (46), Hanuma Vihari (35), Virat Kohli (13), Rishabh Pant (50) in the second session of Day 2.



Rohit and Vihari, who were holding the fort for India at tea break, continued to bat in the same vein. They stitched a 56-run stand before Rohit fell on 46 to Dhananjaya de Silva. Soon after, Vihari was cleaned up by Jayawickrama on 35. Rishabh Pant came in and unleashed fireworks straight away but lost the wicket of Kohli (13) at the other end.



However, Pant went on to smash the fastest Test 50 by an Indian, off 28 balls, before being removed by Jayawickrama. Ravindra Jadeja (10) and Shreyas Iyer (18) then remained unbeaten to take India to 199/5 at the Dinner break.



Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka could add only 23 runs more as Jasprit Bumrah took a historic five-for (5/24) as India bowled out the visitors for 109 in their first innings. It was Sri Lanka's second-lowest total (109) in Tests against India, with the previous being 82 all out in Chandigarh in 1990.



Angelo Mathews (43) and Niroshan Dickwella (21) were the top scorers for the visitors. On the other hand, apart from Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/30), Mohammed Shami (2/18) and Axar Patel (1/21) were the other wicket-takers for India.



On the opening day, Shreyas Iyer had played a counter-attacking knock of 92 runs and propelled the hosts to 252 in their first innings.



Brief scores: India 252 all out in 59.1 overs and 199-5 in 47 overs (Rishabh Pant 50, Rohit Sharma 46; Praveen Jayawickrama 3/50) vs Sri Lanka 109 all out in 35.5 overs (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/24, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/30) lead by 342 runs.



--IANS



avn/bsk