2nd T20I: Pollard wins toss in his 100th T20I as West Indies elect to bowl first

Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I against India at the Eden Gardens on Friday. Through Friday's match, Pollard is making his 100th T20I appearance for the West Indies, becoming the first player from the side to mark a century of men's T20I appearances.



After winning the toss, Pollard said, "All-rounder Jason Holder replaces left-arm spin all-rounder Fabian Allen in the playing eleven. Dew played a part in the last match. We want to bowl first and make sure India are limited to a low total. The idea is to continue and execute our skills because we can't change much in a one-day break."



India skipper Rohit Sharma said his playing eleven is unchanged from Wednesday's six-wicket win. "We need to get back to our basics. It is a lightning outfield. Understand the game situation. Bat freely and see what we need to do after Powerplay. As a team, we want to improve in all departments. Whether we finish the game clinically or not, we need to improving."



India are 1-0 ahead in the three-match T20I series and need to win Friday's match to seal the series.



Playing XIs



India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal





West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd and Sheldon Cottrell



--IANS

--nr