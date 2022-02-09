2nd ODI: West Indies win toss, opt to bowl against India

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (IANS) West Indies stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Wednesday.



Speaking at the toss, Pooran mentioned that Odean Smith will replace regular captain Kieron Pollard, who has a bit of niggle, in the West Indies playing XI.



"We will bowl first. Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle. We're staying in the present, the goal is to play a good brand of cricket, for the entire duration of the game. Just one change for us -- Odean Smith is in," said Pooran.



On the other hand, KL Rahul came in place of Ishan Kishan in India's team for this match.



"It's going to be a challenging one, we always wanted to bat first, put the score on the board and today gives us a chance. We're not thinking too far ahead at the moment, if we do the things right, we will always do well and get the runs on the board. One change for us -- KL Rahul comes back in place of Ishan Kishan," said India captain Rohit Sharma at the toss.



Playing XI:



India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.



West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.



