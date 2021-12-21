291 projects approved by Delhi Development Board

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Delhi Village Development Board has approved 291 projects worth Rs 399 crore for the development of villages in the national capital.



"This year, the Delhi Government is spending approximately Rs 200 crore on various village development schemes. The department has been directed to complete the remaining 291 schemes as soon as possible," Development Minister Gopal Rai said in a meeting of the board held under his chairmanship.



These projects related to the Development Department are being carried out by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the MCD, and other government agencies, he added, emphasising on the timely completion of the project. Roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoriums, sports grounds, chaupals, gymnasiums, and other development projects will be developed under this programme, an official release said on Tuesday.



Earlier in the month of June, the board had sanctioned 342 schemes towards the improvement of various facilities in villages in the capital.



According to the Delhi Development Board, Delhi has a rural area of 550 sq kms out of the total area of 1,483 sq kms. As per Census 2001, there are 199 rural villages in the national capital, which is further divided into five community development blocks in National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.



--IANS

