29-yr-old NRI arrested in TN after wife traps him alleging flesh trade

Chennai, Dec 24 (IANS) A 29-year-old man working in Bahrain was arrested by the All Woman Police of Adayar from a hotel at Thiruvanmiyur on Thursday after his wife lured him into a trap.



As decided, the man walked into the room to meet his social media friend but to his utter shock, found his wife there. He was not able to get out of the room as the woman had already informed the police.



The 25-year-old woman from Neelankarai in Chennai got married to the Non-Resident Indian from Arumbakkam in February 2021 after an year of courtship.



The woman told the police that while surfing through her husband's desktop casually, she was shocked to find his nude photos along with phone numbers and photographs of several women.



She also found that her husband was using social media platforms to lure women to the flesh trade. In order to expose her husband, she opened a fake Instagram account and chatted with him and lured him into the trap.



The man, according to the woman, was luring women into flesh trade. The woman informed the police that there were several messages that her husband had sent to women convincing them to indulge in flesh trade with the promise of providing high-paying customers.



She told police that the man had asked her to indulge in flesh trade mistaking for some other woman. He also informed her that she would get good clients considering her looks as the woman had share some fake pictures with him.



Police said that the man was addicted to porn videos but will have to probe whether he had indulged in flesh trade. A senior officer of Adayar All Woman police station said that the man's phone has been sent for forensic testing.



The 29-year-old is remanded in judicial custody.



