27 school students test Covid-19 positive in TN's Dharapuram

Chennai, Dec 2 (IANS) As many as 27 school students of a private school in Dharapauram in Tamil Nadus' Tiruppur district have tested Covid-19 positive, the Tamil Nadu Health Department said on Thursday.



State Health Department officials said that 374 swab samples were tested and 27 tested positive.



The school decided to conduct swab tests on students after two Class 10 students from the school were admitted in hospital with Covid-like symptoms and subsequently, were admitted to Government hospital, Dharapuram with Covid-19.



School authorities said that except for the two students who tested positive, the remaining 25 students were asymptomatic and were sent for home isolation.



The private school, according to the Health Department, will be closed for one week for disinfection.



The department also said that it will routinely monitor both government and private schools on whether they are adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures on Covid-19.



Tamil Nadu Education Department officials said that they have been conducting awareness programmes for parents regarding vaccination and safety protocols.



