27 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in J&K

Jammu, Jan 2 (IANS) Twenty seven labourers, mostly non-locals, were injured when an under-construction bridge collapsed in J&K's Samba district on Sunday, officials said.



Official sources said the bridge, being built over river Devak near village Koulpur, collapsed at around 4 p.m.



Eleven of the injured have been admitted to the Ramgarh hospital while others have been admitted to the Emergency Hospital, Vijaypur.



Senior superintendent of Police, Samba, Abhishek Mahajan confirmed injuries to 27 persons.



He said soon after the information was received, a massive rescue operation was launched by police.



