26.63% voting in Goa by 11 am; highest in CM's constituency

Panaji, Feb 14 (IANS) Goa reported 26.63 per cent voting by 11 a.m. Monday, according to statistics issued by the state's Chief Electoral Officer.



The highest voting was reported in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Sanquelim constituency where 33 per cent of voters cast ballots.



The least voting was reported at the Valpoi Assembly constituency in North Goa where 20 per cent voting was reported.



Total 301 candidates are in the fray in the single-phase elections, where the ruling BJP is looking to score a hat-trick of Assembly election wins.



"I urge all people of Goa to come out and vote for a stable government," Sawant told reporters after voting at a polling booth in the Kothambi village in Sanquelim Assembly constituency.



Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai as well as Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who hails from Goa, also cast their vote.



--IANS

maya/dpb







