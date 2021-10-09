26% 'very much satisfied' with their MPs in poll-bound states

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Only 26 per cent of the respondents, cumulatively, are 'very much satisfied' with their respective MPs' performance in the five poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as per the latest ABP-CVoter-IANS State of States 2021 tracker.



According to the survey, 34.5 per cent were 'not satisfied at all', while 28.4 per cent expressed 'satisfaction to some extent'.



The sample size for the survey was 98,121 covering 690 Assembly seats in the five poll-bound states. The survey was carried out between September 4 and October 4.



In Punjab, 50.5 per cent of the respondents are 'not satisfied at all' with the performance of their MPs. The data showed that only 12.7 per cent are 'very much satisfied', while 23.6 per cent ticked the category of 'satisfied to some extent'.



In Uttarakhand, 40.8 per cent people are not satisfied, while 27.8 per cent are very much satisfied with the performance of their MPs.



In Goa, 28.8 per cent of the respondents ticked the 'satisfied to some extent' category, 28.8 per cent were 'not satisfied at all', while 19.5 per cent were 'very much satisfied'. The survey was carried out on 13,048 people in the state.



The 'unsatisfaction' percentage was at 38 per cent in Uttar Pradesh where the sample size was 50,936. A total of 26.7 per cent respondents were 'very much satisfied'.



In Manipur, 34.6 per cent were 'very much satisfied' with the performance of their MPs.



