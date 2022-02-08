2.55 lakh gram panchayats uploaded development plan on e-gram swaraj

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The government has said it is implementing e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project (MMP) with the aim to transform the functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).



Under e-Panchayat MMP, Ministry of Panchayati Raj launched eGramSwaraj, a simplified work-based accounting application to address various aspects of Panchayat functioning viz planning, budgeting, accounting and online payments through eGramSwaraj-PFMS Interface for expenses incurred.



Panchayats need to use internet services for various activities.



As on February 2, 2022, 2.55 lakh Gram Panchayat (GP), 5,390 Block Panchayat and 481 Zilla Panchayats have prepared and uploaded their Development Plans for 2021-22 on eGramSwaraj application. Further, 2.38 lakh GPs have adopted eGramSwaraj for the purpose of accounting in the current year 2021-22 out of which 2.19 lakh GPs have taken necessary steps for carrying out payments through Public Finance Management System (PFMS). Also, 1.81 lakh GPs have made online payments.



Under Digital India Programme, BharatNet project is being implemented in a phased manner by Department of Telecommunications to provide broadband connectivity to all the Gram Panchayats and equivalent in the country.



As on January 17, 2022, total 1,70,136 GPs have been made Service Ready under the BharatNet project in the country. The scope of BharatNet on June 30, 2021 has been extended to all inhabited villages beyond GPs in the country. In Maharashtra, 21,785 GPs have been made Service Ready against 28,237 GPs planned, under the BharatNet project.



The targeted date for the completion of the BharatNet project to provide service-ready broadband connection to all the Gram Panchayats and traditional local bodies in the country is August 2023.



--IANS

miz/skp/