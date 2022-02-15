247 people rescued within 48 hours from Mediterranean Sea

Geneva, Feb 15 (IANS) At least 247 people have been rescued within the last 48 hours from the Mediterranean Sea, the International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said.



The Geneva-based IFRC said that among the 247 survivors were 52 unaccompanied minors and a five-month-old baby, reports Xinhua news agency.



Most of those rescued came from Egypt, Bangladesh, Syria, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Ivory Coast.



Five search and rescue missions were carried out over the weekend by the ship Ocean Viking, which is operated by SOS MEDITERRANEE and IFRC.



The survivors are now being cared for onboard the ship, and have received food, dry clothes and blankets.



A medical team also provided psycho-social support, and first aid for cases of mild hypothermia, fuel inhalation and fuel burns.



Some people have also shown signs of torture, the IFRC reported.



Since August 2021, the Ocean Viking has rescued 804 people in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, according to official figures.



