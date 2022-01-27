24-member Indian squad for Egypt World Cup announced

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday announced a 24-member Indian squad to take part in the years first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol, to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from February 26-Mar 8.



The team will assemble for a camp at New Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) on February 9 before departing for the Egyptian capital on February 25. Due to Covid conditions in India, the National Selection Trials, scheduled in January 2022, were postponed. There was no time left for conducting the trials before the cut-off date for selection of teams for the Cairo World Cup.



In the event, the Selection Committee of the NRAI decided to consider the Qualification score along with final ranking points of the 64th National Shooting Championship Competition (NSCC), to arrive at the final ranking for selection of the teams. Six coaches and two physios will also be accompanying the team for the World Cup. The ranking chart considered and the team for participation in the ISSF World Cup, Cairo, Egypt, is enclosed along with this release.



The top three shooters in each event with Minimum Travel Scores (MTS) have been selected for individual & team events. The shooters with 4th rank and with the same average score have also been selected. The Women's 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3PW) is the only event in which India will have two shooters instead of the minimum three allowed, as the third-ranked Shooter (Apurvi Chandela) could not satisfy the MTS requirements.



This will be the same venue where the Shooting World Championships are also slated for later in the year.



Team for participation at the ISSF World Cup

(Individual events)

50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS MEN

1. AISHWARY PRATAP SINGH TOMAR

2. AKHIL SHEORAN

3. KIRAN ANKUSH JADHAV

4. SANJEEV RAJPUT – SAME AVERAGE AS NO. 3

10M AIR RIFLE MEN

1. DIVYANSH SINGH PANWAR

2. RUDRANKKSH BALASAHEB PATIL

3. SRINJOY DATTA

25M RAPID FIRE PISTOL MEN

1. ANISH

2. BHAVESH SHEKHAWAT

3. GURPREET SINGH

10M AIR PISTOL MEN

1. KEDARLING BALAKRISHNA UCHAGANVE

2. SAURABH CHAUDHARY

3. GAURAV RANA

4. PRADHYUMN SINGH – SAME AVERAGE AS NO. 3

50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS WOMEN

1. SIFT KAUR SAMRA

2. SHRIYANKA SADANGI

10M AIR RIFLE WOMEN

1. SHREYA AGRAWAL

2. AAYUSHI GUPTA

3. RAJSHREE SANCHETI

25M SPORTS PISTOL WOMEN

1. RHYTHM SANGWAN

2. ESHA SINGH

3. RAHI SARNOBAT

10M AIR PISTOL WOMEN

1. ESHA SINGH

2. P. SHRI NIVETHA

3. RUCHITA VINERKAR



(Team events)

50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS MEN TEAM

1. AISHWARY PRATAP SINGH TOMAR

2. AKHIL SHEORAN

3. KIRAN ANKUSH JADHAV

10M AIR RIFLE MEN TEAM

1. DIVYANSH SINGH PANWAR

2. RUDRANKKSH BALASAHEB PATIL

3. SRINJOY DATTA

25M RAPID FIRE PISTOL MEN TEAM

1. ANISH

2. BHAVESH SHEKHAWAT

3. GURPREET SINGH

10M AIR PISTOL MEN TEAM

1. KEDARLING BALAKRISHNA UCHAGANVE

2. SAURABH CHAUDHARY

3. GAURAV RANA

10M AIR RIFLE WOMEN TEAM

1. SHREYA AGRAWAL

2. AAYUSHI GUPTA

3. RAJSHREE SANCHETI

25M SPORTS PISTOL WOMEN TEAM

1. RHYTHM SANGWAN

2. ESHA SINGH

3. RAHI SARNOBAT

10M AIR PISTOL WOMEN TEAM

1. ESHA SINGH

2. P. SHRI NIVETHA

3. RUCHITA VINERKAR



(Mixed team events)

50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS MIXED TEAM

1. AISHWARY PRATAP SINGH TOMAR

2. SIFT KAUR SAMRA

1. AKHIL SHEORAN

2. SHRIYANKA SADANGI

10M AIR RIFLE MIXED TEAM

1. DIVYANSH SINGH PANWAR

2. SHREYA AGRAWAL

1. RUDRANKKSH BALASAHEB PATIL

2. AAYUSHI GUPTA

25M RAPID FIRE PISTOL MIXED TEAM

1. ANISH

2. RHYTHM SANGWAN

1. BHAVESH SHEKHAWAT

2. ESHA SINGH

10M AIR PISTOL MIXED TEAM

1. KEDARLING BALAKRISHNA UCHAGANVE

2. ESHA SINGH

1. SAURABH CHAUDHARY

2. P. SHRI NIVETHA



