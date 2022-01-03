2,150 centres in UP to vaccinate teenagers from today

Lucknow, Jan 3 (IANS) Covid vaccination for the 15 to 18 age group began in Uttar Pradesh on Monday at 2,150 centres across the state.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Civil hospital in Lucknow on Monday morning to take stock of the vaccination drive and interacted with students who had lined up for the jab.



The chief minister said, "The state government is fully geared up to deal with the third wave, but there is no need to worry since the Omicron variant is comparatively milder."



Official sources said there are 1.4 crore eligible teenagers in Uttar Pradesh, including 3.2 lakh in Lucknow, who can get their Covid vaccine dose. They will be provided only Covaxin vaccine jab, as per the guidelines.



Dr M.K. Singh, in-charge vaccination in Lucknow, said that 40 government centres will be administering vaccines to the teens.



"A large number of teenagers have got themselves registered and booked slots. For those unable to do so, spot registration facility will be provided," he said adding that walk-in facility can be availed with some government ID proof.



The Lok Bandhu and Civil hospitals will vaccinate till 10 in the night as they are day and night vaccination centres. Those who wish can visit these hospitals till late evening if they are unable to do so during the day.



--IANS

amita/dpb