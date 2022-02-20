21.18% voting in UP phase-3 poll; Punjab registers 17.77% till 11 am

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The voting percentage till 11 a.m. in the third phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh was 21.18, and Punjab recorded 17.77 per cent in its single-phase poll on Sunday, the Election Commission said.



In Uttar Pradesh, Laitpur with 25.71 per cent had the highest voting percentage so far and the least was in Kanpur Nagar, which recorded 16.87 per cent.



The polling was underway in other districts -- Auraiya district registered 18.51 per cent, Etah 24.23 per cent, Etawah 19.83 per cent, Farrukhabad 19.71 per cent, Firozabad 24.30 per cent, Hamripur 23.30 per cent, Hathras 22.62 per cent, Jaluan 21,72 per cent, Jhansi 19.17 per cent, Kannauj 21.98 per cent, Kanpur Dehat 19.84 per cent, Kasganj 22.52 per cent, Mahoba 23.48 per cent and Manpuri 24.45 per cent till 11 a.m.



Polling for the 117-member Punjab Assembly is being held in a single-phase on Sunday. Fazilka recorded the highest polling at 22.55 per cent and Pathankot was the last at 12.44 per cent.



The Election Commission said Amritsar district registered 15.48 per cent voting, Barnala 20.15 per cent, Bathinda 21.08 per cent, Faridkot 18.79 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib 20.12 per cent, Ferozepur 19.29 per cent, Gurdaspur 18.74 per cent, Hoshiarpur 18.88 per cent, Jalandhar 14.3 per cent, Kapurthala 16.03 per cent, Ludhiana 15.58 per cent, Mansa 19.75 per cent, Moga 16.29 per cent, Malerkot 22.07 per cent, Patiala 20.34 per cent, Rupnagar 19.44 per cent, Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar 13.15 per cent, Sangrur 19.88 per cent, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 16.65 per cent, Sri Muktsar Sahib 23.34 per cent and Tarn Taran 15.79 per cent till 11 am.



Over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women in Punjab.



In Uttar Pradesh, third phase polling was underway in 59 Assembly seats spread over 16 districts. Over 627 candidates are trying their luck in this phase.



--IANS

