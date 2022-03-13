21-yr-old DU grad dies by suicide

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) A 21-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in the national capital's northwest area, a police official said on Sunday.



According to the official, the deceased identified as Prakhar Yadav, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was a Delhi University graduate and was residing at a rented accommodation in northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar.



"The intimation about the incident was received by a police party which was patrolling in the area at 8 p.m. on Friday after which they rushed to the spot," the police official told IANS.



When the police reached the said flat, they found Prakhar hanging from a ceiling fan. "He had used bed sheets to hang himself," the official said.



The police said that preliminary investigation has so far revealed that it is a suicide case, however, the exact cause of death can only be revealed after the post-mortem report.



Local enquiry of the friends and flatmates of the deceased was also done, who disclosed that Prakhar was under some depression from the past few days. "He was also working as an Editor at some private firm in Noida, the job which he got just a few days back," said the official.



"As of now we do not see any foul play, however, we are probing the matter from all angles," the official added.



--IANS

uj/skp/