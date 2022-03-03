207 Raj migrants, students return safely from Ukraine

Jaipur, March 3 (IANS) As many as 207 of the about 1,008 migrant citizens and students from Rajasthan living in Ukraine, have returned to the state safely, State industry and Commerce Minister Shakuntala Rawat said here.



She said that the state is making all-out efforts to bring back the remaining students and migrants.



A serious situation has arisen after Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 24 threatening the lives of the people, she said in the state Assembly. It is very important to bring them back from the war-torn nation. About 1,008 citizens and students of Rajasthan were stranded in Kharkiv, Kyiv and other places in Ukraine, of which 207 have been evacuated, the minister stated.



On Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's direction, Commissioner of Rajasthan Foundation Dheeraj Shrivastava has been appointed as the nodal officer for the safe return of the stranded people.



He has been given the task of coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Ukraine for the safe return of the people, Rawat said. Besides, the state government is also bearing the travel expense of all the students returning, while arrangements for their boarding, lodging and dropping them homes are also being made free of cost.



The Chief Minister had sent a request letter to the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister on February 28 for the safe evacuation of the stranded migrants and students from the state. The State Chief Secretary and Principal Residential Commissioner are also in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Cabinet Secretary.



Help desks have been set up at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, Mumbai Airport and Jaipur International Airport for the convenience of Rajasthani citizens and students returning from Ukraine, she stated.



From February 23 to March 2, a total of 207 citizens, students of Rajasthan were received at the airport and accommodated in Jaipur, New Delhi and Mumbai. Vehicles were arranged to send them to their respective districts.



Rawat informed that an email has been sent from the Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Ukraine on February 24, requesting them to ensure all possible measures for the safety and return of the stranded Indians.



Apart from this, on March 1, the Chief Minister spoke to the people of the state who came to Poland from Ukraine and inquired about the situation. He said that the state government is making efforts at every level for the safe return of its people.



