20.45L in TN jabbed during mega vax camp against Covid in a day

Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu health department has vaccinated over 20.45 lakh people against Covid-19 on Saturday during the 14th mega vaccination camp held in various parts of the state.



The state health department put the figure at 20,45,347 who were inoculated during the 14th mega vaccination camp held on Saturday. A total of 6,81,346 people were given the first dose while 13,64,001 people were vaccinated with the second dose.



State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS, "Till date 7,74,53,917 have been vaccinated in the state so far and this is time for cheer as the second dose coverage of the state has crossed 50 per cent and we will soon achieve the national average of 53 per cent."



The minister also thanked doctors, nurses, health inspectors, village health nurses, sector health nurses, and field staff of the department for the services they have provided for making the camps successful. He also said that the daily average of vaccination in the state has increased to 3.10 lakh.



The minister also said that till Saturday, 10,005 people from 'at-risk' countries were tested for Covid-19 at the four international airports in the state, and 11 tested positive.



Subramanian said, "There is no case of Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and the samples of those tested were sent to Instem Bengaluru for further clarification."



