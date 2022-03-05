2022 Women WC: Haynes, Lanning outshine Sciver as Australia beat England by 12 runs

Hamilton, March 5 (IANS) Rachael Haynes (130 off 131) and Meg Lanning's (86 off 110) heroics with the bat overshadowed Nat Sciver's unbeaten century as Australia beat arch-rivals England by 12 runs in their thrilling opening match at the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup at the Seddon Park, here on Saturday.



Defending 311, Australia managed to hold their nerve with England needing 16 off the last over. Jess Jonassen gave away just three runs as the Aussies put their first points on board in the World Cup standings.



Alana King was the best bowler for Australia. She turned the game in the middle overs with three wickets (3/59), including the important scalp of Tammy Beaumont while several Aussie bowlers also chipped in with crucial wickets.



Chasing a daunting target, England lost the wicket of Lauren Winfield-Hill for a duck. On the fourth ball of the first over of the innings bowled by Megan Schut, Annabel Sutherland took a brilliant diving catch, plucking the ball inches off the ground to give the Aussies the early breakthrough.



England captain Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont then took a couple of overs to get their eye in but made up for it in the powerplay, finishing on 53/1 at the end of 10 overs.



Beaumont raced to a fifty off 54 deliveries but Knight fell 10 runs short of the milestone -- Tahlia McGrath forced a soft dismissal as the skipper was caught at covers, thus ending a brilliant 92-run partnership between the pair. From there on, Nat Sciver and Beaumont had to rebuild the innings again, but the wicket of the England opener pegged them back. With a brilliant leg break, Alana King beat Beaumont (74) in the air and off the surface and Alyssa Healy did the rest behind the stumps.



One brought two for King as Amy Jones departed soon without troubling the scorers much. At the other end, Sciver brought up her half-century but kept losing partners, Danni Wyatt this time departing for 7. Thereafter, Sciver and Sophia Dunkley led England's recovery with a 55-run stand for the sixth wicket.



It looked like the partnership could take England home but King once again broke through, bowling Dunkley around the legs. With Katherine Brunt keeping her company, Sciver put the foot on the accelerator as the required rate climbed to almost 10 and brought up her 100.



With the equation down to 26 off the last two, McGrath and Jess Jonassen held their nerve. The former gave away just 10 from the penultimate over and Jonassen picked two wickets in the final over, including a stunning return grab to dismiss Brunt, as England fell 12 runs short.



Earlier in the day, England snared Australia opener, Alyssa Healy, early on, Sciver dismissing her for 28 as the Aussies slipped to 35/1. However, a 196-run stand for the second wicket between Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning formed the crux of the innings.



England bowled well for the most part, although they will rue slips in the field as the Australia pair did well to squeeze the singles, even as they employed caution. As the innings progressed and the pitch eased out, the duo gradually abandoned caution, although, after 35 overs, Australia were still at 172/1. With ten overs to go, however, Haynes and Lanning began playing their shots.



Australia added 100 runs in the final 10 overs, and the fall of Lanning in the 43rd - she sent one straight to point on 86 - didn't arrest the flow of runs. Beth Mooney came in and provided good support, ending unbeaten on a 19-ball 27 not out.



Haynes holed out in the penultimate over off Sciver, but Ellyse Perry hit the ground running, scoring a 5-ball 14 not out to ensure England had a tough target to chase.



Brief scores: Australia 310/3 (Rachael Haynes 130, Meg Lanning 86) beat England 298 for 8 (Natalie Sciver 109 not out, Tammy Beaumont 74, Alana King 3-59) by 12 runs



