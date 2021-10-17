2021 T20 WC: Oman thrash PNG by 10 wickets

Al Amerat, Oct 17 (IANS) Oman produced a clinical performance with both bat and ball to thrash Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, here on Sunday.



Captain Zeeshan Maqsood's (4/20) sensational bowling performance helped Oman restrict Papua New Guinea to 129-9 in the 20 overs. Assad Vala (56 off 43) and Charles Amini (37 off 26) were the top scorers for PNG.



In reply, Oman overhauled the target in the 14th over of the innings with ten wickets in hand.



Openers Jatinder Singh (73 off 42) and Aqib Ilyas (50 off 43) batted with full freedom and helped Oman chase the target in style.



Oman will now face Bangladesh in their next match on Tuesday.



Brief scores:



Papua New Guinea 129-9 in 20 Overs (Assad Vala 56 off 43, Charles Amini 37 off 26; Zeeshan Maqsood 4/20 lost to Oman 131/0 in 13.4 overs (Jatinder Singh 73 off 42, Aqib Ilyas 50 off 43)



--IANS



avn/bsk