2021 INMRC, Round 5: Ahamed, Allwin and Lani grab pole positions

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) KY Ahamed, Allwin Xavier and Lani Zena Fernandez grabbed pole positions for their teams in the fifth and final round of their respective categories in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021, commenced at the MMRT, here on Thursday.



Ahamed led a front-row lockout for TVS Racing as he took pole position in the premier Pro-Stock 165cc Open category. He clocked 01 minute, 54.353 seconds while his team-mates Deepak Ravikumar (01:54.988) and championship leader Jagan Kumar (01:55.179) filled the front row.



Incidentally, Jagan, a nine-times National champion, needs a total of 10 points in this weekend's double-header to seal the title.



Pacer Yamaha team, making a comeback to the championship after a dozen years, had two of their riders, Prabhu Arunagiri (P4) and Mithun Kumar (P6) in the second row along with Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing's Rajiv Sethu qualified P5.



Earlier, Sparks Racing's Allwin Xavier, a 22-year old engineering student from Thrissur, who is currently placed third on the leaderboard, grabbed the pole position, clocking 02:07.266.



Championship co-leader Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) from Chennai (02:07.466) was second while Mysuru rider, Varun Nanjundegowda (Sparks Racing), completed the front row on the grid for tomorrow's first of three races, with a hot lap of 02:08.474. Anfal Akdhar (Rockstar Racing), also from Thrissur, who is tied on points with Alwin Sundar, will start from P9, some two seconds off the pace.



In the Girls (Stock 165cc) category, Lani Zena Fernandez (Speed Up Racing) from Puducherry qualified for pole position ahead of Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) who has already clinched the title in this category, and last year's champion Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing).



Meanwhile, Bengaluru's Anish Damodara Shetty (Race Concepts), currently placed second in the championship behind veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate), posted the quickest time during the free practice session in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category, with a best lap of 01:50.614secs.



TVS Racing's Deepak Ravikumar (01:51.175) was the second quickest, ahead of Rajini (01:51.638).



